India's Aviation Future Soars with First SAF Certification
Indian Oil Corporation has made history as the first entity in India to acquire the ISCC CORSIA certification for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Panipat Refinery. This certification demonstrates India's advancing capabilities in SAF production and aligns with the government's net-zero emissions vision by 2070.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has achieved a historic breakthrough by becoming the first organization in India to receive the prestigious ISCC CORSIA certification for its production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at the Panipat Refinery. This monumental achievement marks a significant stride in India's journey towards clean and sustainable energy.
The ISCC CORSIA certification, crucial for commercial SAF production, signifies that IOC's product meets stringent international sustainability and lifecycle carbon emission standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This milestone was celebrated in a notable ceremony with key figures from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in attendance.
This certification not only affirms the lifecycle carbon emissions and traceability of SAF produced by IOC but also sets a new standard for other refiners in India. It serves as an encouragement for the expansion of SAF production, supporting the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and driving a cleaner future for aviation.
