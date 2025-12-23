Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes Off: A New Era for Indian Aviation

The new Navi Mumbai International Airport is ready to commence operations on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation sector. With decades of planning, the airport aims to alleviate congestion at the existing Mumbai international airport and serve as a hub for tourism and investment in the region.

CIDCO, the project's implementing agency, announced that the airport will support 30 Air Traffic Movements on its first day. This development is seen as a testament to CIDCO and the Maharashtra government's commitment to infrastructure and global connectivity.

The launch is expected to spur economic growth in neighboring cities like Pune, Thane, and Panvel. Enhanced connectivity includes access via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, highways, and railways. Initial operations will include major carriers such as IndiGo and Air India Express.