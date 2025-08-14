Court Grants Bail to Yudhvir Singh in High-Profile Terror Conspiracy Case

In a noteworthy legal development, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi has granted bail to Yudhvir Singh, also known as Sandhu, who is embroiled in a high-profile terror-related case. The case implicates Singh in a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Babbar Khalsa International with the intent of committing terrorist acts within India, particularly focusing on the Union Territory of Delhi.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh stipulated the bail conditions, requiring Yudhvir Singh to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of an equivalent amount. This follows a detailed evaluation of the investigative materials and the standing judicial principles related to cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court inferred that Singh's case met the necessary criteria for bail, overcoming significant legal hurdles articulated in UA(P)A.

While the NIA posited that Singh played a crucial role within the criminal network involved in terror activities, Singh's defense, led by Advocate Rajiv Mohan, contested these claims. They argued that the case lacked substantial proof beyond recorded statements of co-accused individuals, suggesting a deficiency in evidence directly implicating Singh in criminal, terrorist engagements. The defense highlighted the absence of corroborative evidence linking Singh to illegal activities with the mentioned gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)