Tragic Honour Killing: Female Doctor Murdered in Pakistan

A 24-year-old woman doctor has been tragically killed by her brother in a shocking case of alleged 'honour killing' in Punjab, Pakistan. The victim, Dr. Ayesha Bibi, had returned from completing her medical degree in Kyrgyzstan.

Initially, her father claimed that an argument over a meal led to her shooting, but subsequent investigations revealed a darker motive. Her brother Umair confessed to the crime, driven by Ayesha's wish to marry a fellow Kyrgyzstan graduate, which the family opposed.

This case highlights a grim reality, as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports about 1,000 such honour killings annually, reflecting deep-seated issues of gender-based violence and family control in the region.