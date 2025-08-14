Punjab Police Crack Rs 92-Crore Scam, Arrest Six

In a significant operation against cybercrime, Punjab Police have uncovered a large-scale Rs 92-crore 'digital arrest' scam, executing coordinated raids across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat. According to a press release, this crackdown has led to the identification of ten members belonging to two organized crime gangs.

Six individuals have been apprehended so far, with two more already incarcerated and to be brought on production warrants. The two remaining suspects are actively being pursued, as stated in the release.

The scam involved criminals impersonating senior law enforcement officials, scaring victims with fake criminal charges, and forcing them to transfer large sums of money. The operation spread across multiple states, defrauding nearly Rs 92 crore, with substantial amounts coming from SAS Nagar residents.

Investigations are linked to two FIRs lodged at the Police Station Cyber Crime in Phase-7, with over 310 bank accounts frozen. Additionally, connections were found to a Rs 12.5-crore fraud case in Bengaluru, involving sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

In the last four months, the SAS Nagar Cyber Crime Police have dismantled six illegal call centers, arrested 41 individuals including seven foreigners, and recovered various technological items. Efforts have successfully refunded Rs 4.12 crore to victims and prevented further scams worth Rs two crore through timely bank alerts.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans emphasized that the operation is part of Punjab Police's commitment to protecting citizens from cyber threats, vowing to continue dismantling such networks and recover defrauded funds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)