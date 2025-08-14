Assam Empowers Remote Citizens with New Arms License Scheme

In a move designed to fortify the security of citizens residing in remote parts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a targeted scheme for granting arms licenses. Available via the Sewa Setu portal, the initiative is specifically aimed at the original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens dwelling in potentially vulnerable, isolated regions.

The Assam Cabinet took a decisive step on May 28, announcing a focused plan under the Arms Act 1959 and Arms Rules 2016. The framework allows authentic applications from natives harboring genuine safety concerns due to the geographical instability of their locales. Licenses are conditional upon expert threat assessments and field-level evaluations by designated authorities.

Rigorous checks will be carried out, including thorough background investigations entailing local inquiries and socio-economic assessments. The Home and Political Department shall oversee the scheme, demanding regular updates from district leaders. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that this forward-looking scheme aims to arm eligible residents with a valid protective measure while maintaining a strong adherence to existing legal structures.