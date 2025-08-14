Left Menu

Lt Gen D'Cunha Champions Air Defence & Launches Inspiring Soldier Stories

Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha visits Assam to evaluate Army Air Defence readiness and reveals a series portraying the inspiring journeys of soldier-athletes, emphasizing perseverance and patriotism ahead of India's Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:10 IST
Lt Gen D'Cunha Champions Air Defence & Launches Inspiring Soldier Stories
Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha visits Misa camp (Photo Credit: X/@easterncomd). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, the Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence, conducted a pivotal inspection of operational readiness during his visit to Misa Camp and Bhalukmara in Assam from August 11 to 13. He lauded the personnel's exemplary standards in training, administration, and innovative strategies to meet operational objectives.

The Lieutenant General addressed the increasing complexities in air defence warfare, stressing the imperative for integrated deployment of systems to combat threats, including unmanned aerial technology. Coinciding with preparations for India's 79th Independence Day, the Indian Army unveiled the 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki' series, a riveting digital initiative spotlighting soldier-athletes who excel both on the battlefield and in sports.

Set for release on the Indian Army's sports and adventure social media channels, this series reveals the dual lives of formidable soldiers and elite athletes, showcasing personal tales of grit and achievement. Each episode celebrates the undying spirit of Indian soldiers, highlighting values of perseverance, patriotism, and excellence that echo across military championships and global sporting arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

