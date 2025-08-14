Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: A Nation United Under One Flag
The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, marking its fourth edition in 2025, has become a significant movement, uniting citizens across India in a celebration of national pride. The campaign, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, saw widespread participation from various sectors, fostering unity, patriotism, and community-driven initiatives.
- Country:
- India
As India gears up to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, the nation is witnessing a sea of tricolour flags hoisted under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The initiative, in its fourth edition this year, has turned into a vibrant expression of unity, pride, and patriotism.
Launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav banner, Har Ghar Tiranga is inspiring Indians everywhere to embrace the national flag in their homes and hearts. This year's campaign has mobilized five lakh volunteers, creating a people's movement that encourages households nationwide to display the Tiranga with pride.
With phases unfolding across India, the campaign ensures comprehensive participation leading up to Independence Day on August 15, 2025. In a coordinated national effort, the initiative unites ministries, states, and citizens, with women-led Self Help Groups playing a crucial role in flag production and distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy of Dedication: Pramilatai Medhe's Impact on Women's Empowerment and Patriotism
A Tribute to Pramiltai Medhe: A Life Dedicated to Patriotism and Women's Empowerment
Quiz Your Patriotism: Visit Siachen with the Sports Minister
NCERT Adds War Heroes’ Stories to Curriculum, Inspires Patriotism in Students
Tiranga Yatra: Unity and Patriotism in Delhi's Jama Masjid