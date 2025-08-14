Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Boosts Forest Cover with the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna Launch

In a bid to bolster environmental sustainability, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 76th State-Level Van-Mahotsav event in Shimla, spotlighting the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna. This notable event marks a significant step towards enhancing forest conservation efforts statewide.

The Chief Minister, emphasizing the importance of forests as Earth's lifeline, engaged with Ministers and MLAs through a virtual interaction to discuss comprehensive forest conservation and afforestation strategies. This year's plan includes the plantation of saplings over 9,000 hectares, with a focus on fruit-bearing trees.

Chief Minister Sukhu also underscored the government's strategy to increase forest cover to 30% by 2030 while highlighting the economic impact through schemes engaging local communities in forest development. The initiative encourages public involvement and aims to boost rural economies, supported by a substantial Rs 100 crore budget.

Approximately 1,000 to 1,500 hectares of forest land are being targeted this year, with a cost of Rs 20 crore set aside for this purpose. Furthermore, Rs 1.2 lakh per hectare is allocated for sapling maintenance, reflecting the government's commitment to financial discipline and administrative reform in forest management.

The scheme also aims to empower rural communities by creating self-employment opportunities close to home, ensuring a sustainable livelihood for many. Recognition of the state's natural farming initiatives on a national level endorses these efforts.