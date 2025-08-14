Left Menu

FTSE 100 Surges to Record High Amid Economic Data Analysis

Britain's FTSE 100 achieved a record closing high, driven by gains in the defence and financial sectors, amid investor analysis of significant economic data. The UK benchmark remained strong despite global challenges, with notable rises in aerospace, defence, and non-life insurers, counterbalancing losses in energy and industrial metals.

14-08-2025
Britain's prestigious FTSE 100 index soared to a historic record as it concluded trading on Thursday, showcasing robust gains in the defence and financial sectors. This surge occurred while investors meticulously evaluated crucial economic data.

Marking its fourth consecutive day of gains, the blue-chip index closed 0.1% higher. Investors found confidence in the UK's second-quarter GDP figures, demonstrating a slowdown lesser than anticipated amid international trade tensions and employment uncertainties. Notably, despite a downturn on Wall Street driven by unexpected U.S. inflation figures, the UK market's resilience was marked, with the aerospace and defence index climbing by 2%.

The financial sector added further momentum, with insurer Aviva reaching a 17-year high after announcing increased profits and dividends, elevating the life insurers' index by 1.5% and the non-life insurers index by 1.9%. Meanwhile, Centrica's share price jumped 3.7% following an acquisition announcement. However, losses were seen as oil major Shell dipped alongside industrial metals, reflecting diverse sector performances.

