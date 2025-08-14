Gujarat Celebrates Independence Day with 'At Home' Program in Porbandar

In a ceremony rich with historical resonance, Governor Acharya Devvrat chaired the 'At Home' gathering on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. A press release underscored the significance of the event, which saw attendance from prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Governor Devvrat invoked the enduring legacy of freedom luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting the essential role of every citizen in advancing the nation's holistic development. He articulated that genuine wealth lies in one's actions and highlighted the virtues of working for others' welfare, further noting India's trajectory towards multifaceted growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spearheaded by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Stressing on fundamental ideals, the Governor expounded on truth, non-violence, and celibacy as cornerstones of righteousness, advocating their power to cultivate a harmonious life. The gathering concluded with the national anthem by the police band, and the Governor commended the adoption of natural farming practices. This event follows the tradition initiated by Prime Minister Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, solidifying Gujarat's role as a model for other states.

