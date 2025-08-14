Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates Independence Day with 'At Home' Program in Porbandar

Governor Acharya Devvrat led the 'At Home' event on Independence Day eve in Porbandar, emphasizing the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Encouraging holistic development, the Governor highlighted truth and non-violence as righteous principles. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:31 IST
Gujarat Celebrates Independence Day with 'At Home' Program in Porbandar
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrat chairs at-home program on eve of 79th Independence Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony rich with historical resonance, Governor Acharya Devvrat chaired the 'At Home' gathering on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. A press release underscored the significance of the event, which saw attendance from prominent figures such as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Governor Devvrat invoked the enduring legacy of freedom luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting the essential role of every citizen in advancing the nation's holistic development. He articulated that genuine wealth lies in one's actions and highlighted the virtues of working for others' welfare, further noting India's trajectory towards multifaceted growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spearheaded by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Stressing on fundamental ideals, the Governor expounded on truth, non-violence, and celibacy as cornerstones of righteousness, advocating their power to cultivate a harmonious life. The gathering concluded with the national anthem by the police band, and the Governor commended the adoption of natural farming practices. This event follows the tradition initiated by Prime Minister Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, solidifying Gujarat's role as a model for other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025