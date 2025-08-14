Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Inflation Jitters and Tech Stock Gains

U.S. stocks largely declined Thursday after an inflation report exceeded expectations, sparking concerns about future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Big Tech gains, notably Amazon, helped counterbalance overall losses. Market conditions reflect unease due to potential inflation pressures and mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Wall Street faced a downturn as inflation at the U.S. wholesale level exceeded expectations, unsettling traders. Big Tech companies, including Amazon, partially cushioned the fall, though three-quarters of S&P 500 stocks dipped. The Dow Jones fell by 141 points, with the Nasdaq trimming earlier gains.

The inflation report highlighted a 3.3% annual increase in wholesale prices, prompting reevaluation of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts. Despite hopes for economic boosts through lower rates, potential inflation remains a hindrance. Experts like Chris Larkin note the possibility of rate cuts remains open, but uncertainty looms.

Traders reevaluated expectations, with only a 9.4% chance of steady rates next month. Economic signals remain mixed, as jobless claims fell, but small company stocks, like those in the Russell 2000, suffered. Amid these conditions, the bond market reacted with rising Treasury yields, and overseas markets displayed similar volatility.

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

