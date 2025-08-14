Wall Street Wobbles Amid Inflation Jitters and Tech Stock Gains

On Thursday, Wall Street faced a downturn as inflation at the U.S. wholesale level exceeded expectations, unsettling traders. Big Tech companies, including Amazon, partially cushioned the fall, though three-quarters of S&P 500 stocks dipped. The Dow Jones fell by 141 points, with the Nasdaq trimming earlier gains.

The inflation report highlighted a 3.3% annual increase in wholesale prices, prompting reevaluation of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts. Despite hopes for economic boosts through lower rates, potential inflation remains a hindrance. Experts like Chris Larkin note the possibility of rate cuts remains open, but uncertainty looms.

Traders reevaluated expectations, with only a 9.4% chance of steady rates next month. Economic signals remain mixed, as jobless claims fell, but small company stocks, like those in the Russell 2000, suffered. Amid these conditions, the bond market reacted with rising Treasury yields, and overseas markets displayed similar volatility.