Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session Set to Make History

The upcoming Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly promises to be its longest, focusing on recurring natural disasters. With 830 questions received, discussions will center on recent devastations. The revival of the Petition Committee aims to resolve public interest matters, while infrastructure challenges persist within the Assembly complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly is poised for its longest Monsoon Session yet, beginning on August 18, as it grapples with natural disasters including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania highlighted that this session, with 12 sittings, is unprecedented since the era of the ninth Assembly.

Pathania disclosed that a significant 830 questions have already been submitted, most concerning the torrential rains' aftermath. He announced the revival of the Assembly's Petition Committee after 28 dormant years, aiming to provide speedy justice to citizens bypassing the expensive court route. The consideration of reforming the Assurance Committee is underway, to ensure ministers' promises are monitored effectively.

The Assembly faces internal infrastructure woes, with the unsafe Metropol building still awaiting reconstruction. Although funds are secured, delays in vacating the building hinder progress. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the opposition to engage in constructive dialogue rather than walkouts, advocating for fact-backed discussions in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

