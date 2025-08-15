Nuclear Negotiations on the Horizon: Putin and Trump Explore New Arms Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at the possibility of striking a new nuclear arms deal with the United States during an upcoming summit with President Donald Trump. The summit, primarily focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, presents an opportunity to address broader security issues and de-escalate East-West tensions.

Amid pressure from Trump to resolve the protracted war in Ukraine, where Russian forces continue their advance, Putin's emphasis on nuclear discussions reflects a bid to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia, with the world's largest nuclear arsenal, seeks to engage the U.S. on equal footing regarding military and security affairs.

The potential for a new arms control treaty could influence broader diplomatic relations, including economic ties with Washington. The current New START treaty, capping strategic nuclear warheads, faces an uncertain future, with both countries expressing interest in maintaining restrictions to avoid a new arms race.