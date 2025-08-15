Left Menu

Market Moves: Inflation Data Shakes Wall Street, Global Trends Emerge

Global stocks dipped slightly while U.S. Treasury yields rose due to strong inflation data impacting Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations. The S&P 500 achieved a new closing high for the third consecutive session. Despite a rise in U.S. producer prices, markets expect future Fed rate reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:57 IST
Market Moves: Inflation Data Shakes Wall Street, Global Trends Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a slight downturn on Thursday, with Wall Street equities ending broadly unchanged. U.S. Treasury yields climbed following unexpected strength in inflation data, which cast doubt on anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The S&P 500 managed a modest rise, marking its third consecutive record close.

Market participants were taken aback by U.S. producer prices' 0.9% increase in July, sharply exceeding forecasts. This inflation data forced investors to reassess Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Despite market concerns, European stocks retained earlier gains, and global indices took a breather.

In the bond market, yields surged as the likelihood of aggressive Fed rate cuts diminished. Traders continue to widely expect a 25-basis-point reduction next month, albeit with slightly less certainty than before. The dollar appreciated against key currencies, and oil prices rebounded, contributing to an eventful market day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025