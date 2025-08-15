India's Nuclear Surge: Powering the Future from Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to rapidly develop 10 new nuclear reactors, aiming to increase India's nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047. This initiative aims at reducing dependency on foreign energy imports and enhancing self-reliance, alongside substantial investments in solar and hydropower sectors.
In his Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious plan to bolster India's nuclear energy capacity.
The country is set to build 10 new nuclear reactors, which Modi assured will multiply nuclear energy output tenfold by 2047.
This move is part of broader efforts to enhance self-reliance in energy production, alongside ongoing significant investments in solar power and hydropower infrastructure.
