India's Bold Step: National Deep Water Exploration Mission
India is set to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, a major initiative announced by Prime Minister Modi. The mission aims to explore oil and gas reserves beneath the ocean, pushing towards energy independence and self-reliance in the energy sector.
India is on the brink of launching an ambitious National Deep Water Exploration Mission to discover underwater reserves of oil and gas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the groundbreaking news during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, highlighting India's strides towards energy self-reliance.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the nation's commitment to energy autonomy by undertaking this mission. He referred to it as India's own 'Samudra Manthan,' drawing inspiration from ancient mythology, to underscore the significance of this national endeavor.
The mission, which will operate in a focused, 'mission-mode' approach, underscores India's strategic efforts to secure ample energy resources beneath the sea, marking a crucial step towards achieving energy independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
