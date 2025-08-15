Left Menu

India's Bold Step: National Deep Water Exploration Mission

India is set to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, a major initiative announced by Prime Minister Modi. The mission aims to explore oil and gas reserves beneath the ocean, pushing towards energy independence and self-reliance in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:46 IST
India's Bold Step: National Deep Water Exploration Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of launching an ambitious National Deep Water Exploration Mission to discover underwater reserves of oil and gas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the groundbreaking news during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, highlighting India's strides towards energy self-reliance.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the nation's commitment to energy autonomy by undertaking this mission. He referred to it as India's own 'Samudra Manthan,' drawing inspiration from ancient mythology, to underscore the significance of this national endeavor.

The mission, which will operate in a focused, 'mission-mode' approach, underscores India's strategic efforts to secure ample energy resources beneath the sea, marking a crucial step towards achieving energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025