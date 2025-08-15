Left Menu

Southern Naval Command Celebrates Patriotic Pride Amidst National Security Discourse

The Southern Naval Command celebrated the 79th Independence Day with a parade led by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, highlighting the Navy's dedication. PM Modi's Independence Day address emphasized India's security and farmers' rights, declaring the Indus Water Treaty as unfair and focusing on national security threats, referencing the Pahalgam massacre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:32 IST
Southern Naval Command Celebrates Patriotic Pride Amidst National Security Discourse
I-Day parade at the Naval Southern Command (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Southern Naval Command commemorated India's 79th Independence Day with a grand ceremonial parade. Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, PVSM, AVSM, NM, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, led the event, underscoring the Navy's steadfast discipline and dedication to protecting the nation's maritime frontiers.

In a prior address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, reaffirming India's commitment to national security and the rights of its farmers. Modi declared the Indus Water Treaty unjust, asserting India's intention to claim full control over its share of river waters, previously benefiting neighboring countries.

Reflecting on national security challenges, the Prime Minister referenced the Pahalgam massacre, expressing solidarity with Operation Sindoor's heroes. Modi condemned the massacre, emphasizing the necessity of national defense and resilience against external threats, echoing nationwide outrage over the incident.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025