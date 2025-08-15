Southern Naval Command Celebrates Patriotic Pride Amidst National Security Discourse

The Southern Naval Command commemorated India's 79th Independence Day with a grand ceremonial parade. Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, PVSM, AVSM, NM, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, led the event, underscoring the Navy's steadfast discipline and dedication to protecting the nation's maritime frontiers.

In a prior address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, reaffirming India's commitment to national security and the rights of its farmers. Modi declared the Indus Water Treaty unjust, asserting India's intention to claim full control over its share of river waters, previously benefiting neighboring countries.

Reflecting on national security challenges, the Prime Minister referenced the Pahalgam massacre, expressing solidarity with Operation Sindoor's heroes. Modi condemned the massacre, emphasizing the necessity of national defense and resilience against external threats, echoing nationwide outrage over the incident.