Himachal Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Power Disrupted, and Lives Lost

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) issued an urgent report on Friday, revealing extensive disruptions following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Released at 10:00 AM, the report outlines severe impacts on essential services, with 455 roads, including three national highways, rendered impassable.

Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla are the hardest hit, with 73, 58, and 58 roads blocked, respectively. Notably, a landslide in Kullu has obstructed NH-305. Power supply disruptions are widespread, affecting 681 Distribution Transformers, while water supply schemes are also impaired, particularly in Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla.

Despite no fatalities reported in this latest update, the monsoon season, as per the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, has already claimed 247 lives since June 2025. The season has also caused immense damage to property and livestock, with financial losses surpassing 2,10,485.33 lakh rupees. Restoration efforts continue as authorities monitor developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)