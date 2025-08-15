Indian Leaders Unite Against Terrorism: Modi's Firm Stand Echoed by Opposition

In a notable moment of political unity, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address concerning Pakistan and its connection to terrorism. Desai affirmed Modi's statements, emphasizing that Pakistan has enabled a platform for terrorism that makes compromise untenable unless decisive action is taken.

Despite the solidarity, party MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Indian Cricket Board for proceeding with matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20. Thackeray argued that the BCCI's decision contradicted the Prime Minister's firm stance on terrorism and dismissed national sacrifices made to counter Pakistani-backed insurgencies.

During his speech, PM Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, a mission against terror sites in Pakistan, as a response to the Pahalgam massacre. He reiterated India's intolerance for terrorism, equating perpetrators with their enablers, and declaring that any further provocations will meet a swift and decisive military response.