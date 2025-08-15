Markets on Edge: Awaiting Trump-Putin Dialogue

Global stocks hovered near record highs on Friday as investors keenly anticipated discussions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin concerning Ukraine, set to occur in Alaska, along with U.S. retail data that could provide insights into the health of the world's largest economy. The MSCI All Country World Index maintained recent gains with European stocks inching up during early trading.

The White House confirmed the Trump-Putin meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Alaska time. Market watchers remain uncertain about a prospective ceasefire agreement on Ukraine, with Trump suggesting a follow-up summit with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy if talks proceed favorably. "European markets retain a slight risk premium due to the war," noted Shaniel Ramjee from Pictet Asset Management.

Anticipation also builds around U.S. retail data as inflation concerns resurface, potentially altering Federal Reserve rate outlooks. Meanwhile, Japanese GDP exceeded forecasts, yet currency and commodity markets, including Brent crude and gold, showed little movement. Cryptocurrency markets saw stabilization after a recent bitcoin peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)