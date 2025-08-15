Left Menu

Replicating the Palghar Model: A New Insurance Scheme for Public Employees

An innovative insurance scheme introduced for Palghar Zilla Parishad employees will be replicated nationwide. The scheme provides comprehensive life, accident, and health coverage. An MoU was signed with Union Bank of India, ensuring financial security with up to Rs 1 crore for families of employees in case of major accidents or disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:34 IST
Replicating the Palghar Model: A New Insurance Scheme for Public Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An insurance scheme tailored for employees of the Palghar Zilla Parishad is set to become a model for similar initiatives across the country, according to a senior banking official.

In October 2023, a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalized to extend comprehensive life, accident, and health insurance benefits to the employees who hold accounts with Union Bank of India.

In a recent ceremony, a claim of Rs 1.15 crore was granted to Ranjana Vilas Madhavi, the widow of Vilas Dattu Madhavi, marking her as the first beneficiary of this groundbreaking scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025