Replicating the Palghar Model: A New Insurance Scheme for Public Employees

An insurance scheme tailored for employees of the Palghar Zilla Parishad is set to become a model for similar initiatives across the country, according to a senior banking official.

In October 2023, a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalized to extend comprehensive life, accident, and health insurance benefits to the employees who hold accounts with Union Bank of India.

In a recent ceremony, a claim of Rs 1.15 crore was granted to Ranjana Vilas Madhavi, the widow of Vilas Dattu Madhavi, marking her as the first beneficiary of this groundbreaking scheme.

