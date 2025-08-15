Stalled U.N. Talks on Plastic Treaty Spell Trouble for Global Pollution Fight

The recent failure of the sixth round of U.N. negotiations aimed at curbing plastic production has cast a shadow over hope for a global treaty, especially under President Donald Trump's administration. The talks, which lasted 11 days, witnessed oil-producing nations, notably the U.S., oppose restrictions on new plastic output.

The resistance from the United States, the second-largest plastics producer after China, left many advocates for restrictions discouraged. As the global community looks to curb pollution that affects the oceans and human health, states like Panama criticized the U.S. for its unwillingness to compromise during these rounds compared to previous sessions under President Joe Biden's leadership.

Despite the setback, a positive note came from China, a key player, as it recognized the need to manage plastics' complete life cycle. This development is seen as a potential opening for future global agreements, even as other countries consider separate agreements due to the current deadlock.