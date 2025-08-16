Left Menu

Comprehensive Preparations in Dwarka Ensure Devotee Convenience for Janmashtami Celebrations

In preparation for Janmashtami, Dwarka officials have implemented extensive security and logistical plans. Special facilities for seniors, differently abled individuals, and mothers ensure ease of access. Meanwhile, in Mathura, the Krishna Janambhoomi temple celebrated Indian Armed Forces' achievements with a tribute on this occasion of reverence and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:54 IST
Visuals from Dwarkadhish temple. (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Janmashtami, Gujarat's Dwarka has introduced extensive security and logistical measures to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. Special facilities have been arranged for senior citizens, differently abled devotees, and mothers, ensuring they have easy access to the temple.

According to Dwarka SDM Lt Col (Retd) Amol Awate, steps have been taken to accommodate everyone, including e-rickshaws to assist mobility-impaired individuals to the temple's entrance and several baby feeding centers for mothers.

Enhanced sanitation efforts are in place, with dedicated teams assigned to maintain cleanliness throughout the temples and public facilities. In Mathura, the Krishna Janambhoomi temple unveiled a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, intertwining patriotism with faith as it commemorated the military's successful operation on India's Independence Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

