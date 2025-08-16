Kerala CM Snubs Governor's Independence Day Dinner Amidst Political Tensions

Political tensions escalated in Kerala as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet declined to attend a dinner hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, held at the Raj Bhavan to mark the Independence Day celebrations. The event also failed to see the presence of Congress leader VD Satheesan.

Despite the absence of these key political figures, the event attracted various notable attendees, including Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Deputy General of Police Ravana Chandrasekhar. The gathering comprised religious leaders, Armed Forces officers, and freedom fighters, among others, as confirmed by a statement from the Governor's office on the platform X.

The boycott of the dinner by the state's ministers underscores a growing rift with the Governor, particularly following a controversy involving the use of a Bharat Mata image in official functions. On Independence Day, the Governor raised the national flag at Raj Bhavan, while CM Vijayan did so at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, commemorating the 79th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders in attendance. The event emphasized inclusion, featuring guests from diverse sectors and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

These 'At Home' receptions are part of a longstanding tradition where the President and state Governors host gatherings at their official residences to celebrate national festivities. (ANI)

