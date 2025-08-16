Anching Park: Manipur's Hidden Gem Reviving Tourism

Manipur, often hailed as an untouched paradise, combines breathtaking natural beauty with vibrant cultural traditions, promising immense tourism potential. When cultivated alongside peace, tourism can serve as a dynamic engine of change, creating employment opportunities, revitalizing local economies, and proudly showcasing the state's unique identity.

Located just 15 kilometers from the capital, Imphal, Pheidinga Maharabi's Anching Park stands as a tranquil refuge where visitors can immerse themselves in the whispers of nature. Crafted from ancient rock formations and adorned with orchids, blossoms, and lush greenery, the park offers a picturesque escape. With stunning hilltop vistas and serene nooks, it's a haven for photographers and a perfect getaway for families and friends seeking solitude and a connection with nature.

A tourist named Lulu remarks, "It is very pleasing to visit here in summer; less so in winter. Summer offers an incredible place to relax, find peace of mind, and be surrounded by nature's symphony." Spanning 367 hectares, Anching Park, since its inception in 2003, has become a beloved retreat for families and tourists alike, reflecting Manipur's natural heritage beautifully.

With expansive green spaces, playful areas for children, and stunning vistas at minimal cost, it's a must-visit location. Visitors can unwind at the on-site cafe, which serves delectable traditional snacks. Another tourist, Martha Tamang, shares, "This is a wonderful place featuring a lake, garden, and several scenic spots. I enjoy visiting with family and friends."

Tourist Jesica expresses, "I visited Awunching Park, and it's truly amazing -- I love it. Everyone should experience this place." Anching Park transcends being just a tourist attraction -- it symbolizes Manipur's potential for peaceful development and natural allure. As more tourists discover its charm, the park stands as a beacon for sustainable tourism and inclusive growth within the region.