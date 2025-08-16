Investment Betrayal: Financial Firm's Alleged Fraud Uncovered

A financial scandal has surfaced in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 44-year-old man claims he was deceived into investing Rs 23.5 lakh in a share trading scheme. The perpetrators allegedly include the owner of a Diva-based financial services company and five associates, police revealed on Saturday.

A formal complaint has been lodged against these individuals, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The alleged scam occurred between March and August, targeting a medical store owner.

According to the complaint, the victim was promised high returns, only to be met with threats and abuse when demanding his investment back. The police investigation continues, as authorities examine the company's financial operations and transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)