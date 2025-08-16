Left Menu

Investment Betrayal: Financial Firm's Alleged Fraud Uncovered

A 44-year-old man from Maharashtra was reportedly swindled out of Rs 23.5 lakh by a financial services firm's owner and associates. They promised him lucrative returns on share trading investments. When he requested his money back, he faced threats, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:34 IST
Investment Betrayal: Financial Firm's Alleged Fraud Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A financial scandal has surfaced in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 44-year-old man claims he was deceived into investing Rs 23.5 lakh in a share trading scheme. The perpetrators allegedly include the owner of a Diva-based financial services company and five associates, police revealed on Saturday.

A formal complaint has been lodged against these individuals, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The alleged scam occurred between March and August, targeting a medical store owner.

According to the complaint, the victim was promised high returns, only to be met with threats and abuse when demanding his investment back. The police investigation continues, as authorities examine the company's financial operations and transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025