Payomatix Unveils Game-Changing Payment Orchestration Platform at MoneyExpo 2025
Payomatix launched its Payment Orchestration Platform (POP) at MoneyExpo 2025, offering free access for the first 45 days. The platform is designed for startups, MSMEs, and e-commerce businesses, allowing seamless payment processing without high costs. The freemium model emphasizes transparency and accessibility, challenging dominant fintech players.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi [India] - At MoneyExpo 2025, Payomatix introduced its Payment Orchestration Platform (POP), available for free during the first 45 days, setting a new standard in payment solutions.
The platform caters to startups, MSMEs, SaaS platforms, and e-commerce businesses by streamlining payments with advanced tools, avoiding the typical high costs and technical hurdles. "We designed POP to empower smaller businesses with the capabilities that large corporations enjoy," said the Payomatix founder.
The launch comes as a boon for businesses seeking seamless payment solutions without heavy investments. By offering a freemium model, Payomatix invites companies to experience its platform first-hand, fostering trust and easing the transition to modern payment systems. This initiative positions Payomatix as a homegrown alternative amid global fintech giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NBA Africa Launches Triple-Double Accelerator to Boost African Sports and Creative Startups
Wyser launches AgentikX, India's first-ever Agentic AI Investment Initiative for Enterprise B2B Startups through its maiden fund
E-Commerce Export Hubs to Boost Cross-Border Trade for Indian SMEs and Artisans
Emerging threats and opportunities in AI-mediated e-commerce
FIEO Partners with Amazon to Boost India's E-commerce Exports