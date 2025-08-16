Left Menu

Triumph After 18 Years: Elderly Couple Settles Real Estate Dispute

An elderly Delhi couple secured a settlement in 2025 after a prolonged 18-year legal battle over a flat they purchased but never received. The resolution followed a renewed investigation and higher offer from the builder, marking the end of their distressing ordeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:28 IST
An elderly couple from Delhi has finally reached a settlement over a real estate dispute that spanned nearly two decades. The couple, aged 80 and 73, had invested their life savings in 2007 to buy a flat in Ghaziabad, only to never receive possession.

Despite the agreed handover date passing 15 years ago, the builder did not fulfill the project's development nor hand over the flat, resulting in a long-standing battle. After the police initially refused to register a First Information Report, the couple sought redress through the Delhi Court with the help of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot highlighted the builder's alleged duplicity, noting that the company misled the couple into a low buyback deal while selling similar flats at much higher rates. Though the police initially viewed the case as civil, the court ordered a reinvestigation. The builder then made a higher offer, culminating in a settlement and the withdrawal of their petition, bringing closure to the couple's prolonged struggle.

