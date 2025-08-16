Triumph After 18 Years: Elderly Couple Settles Real Estate Dispute

An elderly couple from Delhi has finally reached a settlement over a real estate dispute that spanned nearly two decades. The couple, aged 80 and 73, had invested their life savings in 2007 to buy a flat in Ghaziabad, only to never receive possession.

Despite the agreed handover date passing 15 years ago, the builder did not fulfill the project's development nor hand over the flat, resulting in a long-standing battle. After the police initially refused to register a First Information Report, the couple sought redress through the Delhi Court with the help of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot highlighted the builder's alleged duplicity, noting that the company misled the couple into a low buyback deal while selling similar flats at much higher rates. Though the police initially viewed the case as civil, the court ordered a reinvestigation. The builder then made a higher offer, culminating in a settlement and the withdrawal of their petition, bringing closure to the couple's prolonged struggle.