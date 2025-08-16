Left Menu

Indian Air Force Band Enthralls Guwahati on Independence Day

The No 7 Air Force Band delivered a captivating performance at Guwahati's War Memorial for the 79th Independence Day, celebrating national pride and achievements. The event featured 16 patriotic tunes and highlighted various national initiatives, reflecting the IAF's commitment to unity and cultural expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:42 IST
Indian Air Force Band Enthralls Guwahati on Independence Day
No. 7 Air Force Band performs at War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri, Guwahati on Independence Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force marked the nation's 79th Independence Day with a spectacular public concert by the No 7 Air Force Band at Guwahati's historic War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri. Hosted by the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, the event was met with widespread acclaim from local residents, defense personnel, and esteemed civil dignitaries.

Lt General (Retd) Pranab Kumar Bharali remarked to ANI, "The programme is very beautiful... Number 7 Air Force Band gave a very beautiful performance. We celebrated Independence Day with great joy." The band, comprising 25 members from Air Force Station, Borjhar, played a stirring 75-minute set featuring 16 patriotic songs that resonated deeply with the audience, evoking national pride and patriotism.

The event paid homage to the nation's heroes and celebrated India's advancements in technology, strategy, and society. Decorative selfie points and informational displays highlighted recent achievements like Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Fit India, and the UDAN Scheme, adding an engaging visual element to the celebration.

Widely praised by attendees, the event underscored the Indian Air Force's role in fostering national integration through community engagement and cultural initiatives. It reinforced patriotic feelings while offering a platform for public interaction with the Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force extends its appreciation to the people of Guwahati for their enthusiastic participation, making this Independence Day celebration a poignant tribute to freedom, unity, and national pride. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025