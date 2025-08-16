Indian Air Force Band Enthralls Guwahati on Independence Day

The Indian Air Force marked the nation's 79th Independence Day with a spectacular public concert by the No 7 Air Force Band at Guwahati's historic War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri. Hosted by the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, the event was met with widespread acclaim from local residents, defense personnel, and esteemed civil dignitaries.

Lt General (Retd) Pranab Kumar Bharali remarked to ANI, "The programme is very beautiful... Number 7 Air Force Band gave a very beautiful performance. We celebrated Independence Day with great joy." The band, comprising 25 members from Air Force Station, Borjhar, played a stirring 75-minute set featuring 16 patriotic songs that resonated deeply with the audience, evoking national pride and patriotism.

The event paid homage to the nation's heroes and celebrated India's advancements in technology, strategy, and society. Decorative selfie points and informational displays highlighted recent achievements like Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Fit India, and the UDAN Scheme, adding an engaging visual element to the celebration.

Widely praised by attendees, the event underscored the Indian Air Force's role in fostering national integration through community engagement and cultural initiatives. It reinforced patriotic feelings while offering a platform for public interaction with the Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force extends its appreciation to the people of Guwahati for their enthusiastic participation, making this Independence Day celebration a poignant tribute to freedom, unity, and national pride. (ANI)