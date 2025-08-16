Left Menu

NCERT Modules Critique Congress for Partition Foresight Failures

NCERT's new modules on India's Partition critique Congress's acceptance of Partition plans and underestimation of Jinnah. They highlight the tragedy, blame key figures, and emphasize the consequences, urging future generations to learn from the past and reject communal politics.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New educational modules released by NCERT have sparked a new debate about the responsibilities borne by Congress leadership during the partition of India. The documents, aimed at both middle and secondary school students, claim Congress underestimated Mohammad Ali Jinnah and accepted Partition, without anticipating the ensuing catastrophe.

According to these modules, the Partition, which the authors describe as an 'unprecedented human tragedy,' resulted in massive displacement, violence, and longstanding geopolitical challenges like the Kashmir conflict. They assert three principal figures influenced this monumental event: Jinnah, Congress, and Lord Mountbatten, who oversaw the execution.

The curriculum also links the events of the past to contemporary issues, arguing that Congress's concessions set precedents that interfere with India's stability today. It concludes by urging a rejection of communal politics and advocating for leadership that prioritizes the nation's welfare over short-term gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

