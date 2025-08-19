Markets Steady Amid Diplomatic Moves and Central Bank Anticipation

Stocks in Asia held steady and oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders evaluated encouraging diplomatic signals toward a potential resolution of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. European equity futures experienced modest gains, driven by optimism following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statements about possible security agreements within 10 days.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei index momentarily hit a new intraday record before slipping. Meanwhile, investors await clues from the Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole meeting, which could shift market sentiment. Market analyst Kyle Rodda noted the event as a possible source of volatility, with expectations of a dovish tone impacting the U.S. dollar and equity markets.

NATO's Mark Rutte praised recent talks between President Trump, Zelenskiy, and European leaders, heightening anticipation of further diplomatic meetings involving Russia. Meanwhile, economic policy focus shifts to the Fed's symposium, with an expected rate cut signaling global central banks' cautious approach amid inflation concerns and market dynamics.

