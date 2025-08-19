Left Menu

Flood Crisis Strikes Uttar Pradesh, Farmers Await Relief Amid Rising Waters

The rising Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has led to crop devastation, particularly affecting sugarcane and paddy fields. Farmers face financial ruin and await government compensation. Widespread heavy rainfall has exacerbated the situation, pushing several rivers, including the Yamuna, over their danger levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:29 IST
Crops destroyed due to flood in Ramganga river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The waters of the Ramganga river have surged alarmingly, submerging agricultural fields and wreaking havoc across regions in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. This has primarily resulted in the destruction of sugarcane and paddy crops, leaving many farmers in financial distress as they anticipate government compensation to alleviate their losses.

Harjeet Singh, Moradabad's Divisional Statistical Officer of the Horticulture Department, confirmed the ongoing assessment of damages, stating that insured farmers under the Fasal Beema Yojna will receive compensation. 'There's no precise loss estimation yet,' Singh noted, adding that governmental relief measures are underway, though the extent remains undecided.

Amidst the rising pressure on these agrarians, farmer Sanjay highlighted the troubles posed by the floods. With submerged fields, replanting crops presents further financial burden, likely necessitating additional loans. Concurrently, the widespread rainfall has led to multiple environmental challenges, with rivers like the Yamuna exceeding danger levels, prompting nationwide alarm.

Reports from Delhi's ITO reveal the Yamuna river passing the danger mark, sparking heightened vigilance among authorities. Recent downpours led to the opening of all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage, with the river receiving an unprecedented 1.78 lakh cusec of water, marking the highest levels recorded this season.

Latest News

