Relentless Monsoon Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Rs 2,000 Crore Losses Reported

Himachal Pradesh faces severe devastation as monsoon rains cause extensive damage. Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced losses worth Rs 2,000 crore due to floods and landslides. With roads blocked and power outages rampant, relief operations are underway. The ongoing legislative session emphasizes the urgent need for effective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dire update, Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi disclosed that the state has incurred losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore owing to relentless monsoon rains, landslides, and flash floods.

The monsoon's persistent wrath has led to substantial infrastructure damage, disrupted crops, and affected countless lives. Negi highlighted the continuous threat as the monsoon remains vigorous, citing recent heavy rains in Shimla causing infrastructure disruptions and landslides forcing evacuations.

With no signs of relief, a staggering 365 roads remain blocked, 80 electricity schemes impacted, and 35 water supply systems disrupted. As the Assembly session prioritizes discussing flood and rain-related crises, the Minister directed officials to maintain high alert for rapid response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

