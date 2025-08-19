Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy Nominated for Vice Presidential Race by INDIA Bloc

The INDIA bloc has nominated former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the forthcoming Vice Presidential election set for September 9. The announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, highlighting the collective decision during an opposition meeting.

Justice Reddy is slated to submit his nomination on August 21, as confirmed by Kharge, who stated that all opposition party MPs would convene at 1 PM in the central hall the following day. TMC MP Derek O'Brien affirmed the unanimous support from parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, behind Reddy.

Kharge framed the Vice Presidential election as an 'ideological battle,' expressing gratitude for the united opposition backing Justice Reddy. Acknowledged as a distinguished jurist, Reddy has a notable legal career, including tenure as a Judge at the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Supreme Court. His nomination represents a commitment to social and political justice.

Reddy, originally enrolled as an advocate in 1971, has held various legal positions, including Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and Supreme Court judge until his retirement in 2011. The Vice Presidential post, now vacant post-Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, will be decided through an electoral college vote, as governed by constitutional provisions. Candidates must file nominations by August 21, with the withdrawal deadline set for August 25.

