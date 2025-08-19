CRPF Launches Groundbreaking BMI Campaign to Strengthen Force Fitness

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken a groundbreaking step in bolstering the health and fitness of its personnel with the launch of a first-of-its-kind Body Mass Index (BMI) campaign. Inaugurated by CRPF Director General GP Singh, the initiative underscores the importance of maintaining a 'fit force' for combat readiness.

According to officials, the program emphasizes a culture of wellness, incorporating regular fitness assessments and preventive healthcare. As the largest paramilitary force in India, the CRPF faces unique challenges in demanding environments, making physical endurance critical. This effort not only enhances readiness but also aims to cultivate lasting healthy habits among the troops.

The BMI assessments will consider muscle mass and bone density, with mandatory participation for those under 58 and voluntary for seniors up to 60. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's health advocacy, this campaign seeks to transform the CRPF into a more resilient unit, capable and prepared for any challenge.

