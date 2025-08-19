Dollar Wavers Amidst Global Summit Outcomes and Fed Speculations

The dollar experienced fluctuations against major international currencies on Tuesday, as global markets digested outcomes from a recent summit involving leaders from the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine. Attendees at this high-stakes meeting included U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who discussed security assurances amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

Investors eagerly anticipate insights from the Federal Reserve's annual symposium later this week. Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to comment on the central bank's future monetary policies, though analysts predict no definitive stance before the release of upcoming economic data. The European energy landscape and the Russia-Ukraine situation, coupled with summer holidays reducing market activity, have kept market reactions muted.

Cryptocurrencies provided an outlier in the market's general calm. Bitcoin experienced a 1.5% drop, marking a third consecutive day of decline, while ether also saw a significant decrease. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong dollar strengthened considerably against the greenback, driven by a surge in interbank rates, marking a three-month peak.

