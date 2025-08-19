Unlocking the Strategic Potential of India's Northeast

Highlighting the strategic significance of India's Northeast, foreign policy experts have urged the government to enhance connectivity and economic ties with Southeast Asian nations to unlock the region's potential. Speaking at a conference, former diplomat Suresh K Goel emphasized the Northeast's vital role in India's security and its cultural ties with neighboring countries.

Goel pointed out cultural similarities, such as cross-border celebrations of festivals, and called for leveraging these connections to foster trust and integration. He highlighted the untapped hydropower potential, suggesting integration with Southeast Asia to create an expansive energy corridor, while criticizing the slow progress of joint infrastructure projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway.

In agreement, former ambassador JK Tripathi stressed the need for improved connectivity and the importance of addressing internal prejudices against the Northeast. He advocated for cultural diplomacy and soft power to ensure the region's integration with the mainland, thus playing a pivotal role in India's Act East vision for long-term stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)