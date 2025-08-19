Energy Crisis: Ukrainian Infrastructure Under Siege

An overnight assault by Russian forces has severely impacted the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's central Poltava region, Ukraine's energy ministry reported on Tuesday. Large fires broke out due to attacks by several dozen drones targeting a gas transport facility.

The ministry revealed that cruise missiles and strike drones were used in a massive attack on energy infrastructure in the Poltava region, leading to extensive fires. It did not specify which other facilities were affected apart from the gas infrastructure. According to the Russian Interfax news agency, a strike hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplies fuel to Ukrainian forces.

This attack reflects a broader strategy, as Russia has consistently targeted Ukrainian oil depots and fuel storages since the war's onset. Despite repeated attacks, Ukraine now relies on imports for fuel, primarily from Europe. The energy ministry noted that Ukrainian facilities have been attacked 2,900 times since March 2025.