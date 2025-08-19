Left Menu

Energy Crisis: Ukrainian Infrastructure Under Siege

A recent Russian attack on Ukraine's Poltava region has caused extensive damage to energy facilities, igniting large fires. The assault, involving drones and cruise missiles, targeted crucial infrastructure, including a gas transport facility and an oil refinery. This continues a pattern of strikes on Ukraine's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:49 IST
Energy Crisis: Ukrainian Infrastructure Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight assault by Russian forces has severely impacted the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's central Poltava region, Ukraine's energy ministry reported on Tuesday. Large fires broke out due to attacks by several dozen drones targeting a gas transport facility.

The ministry revealed that cruise missiles and strike drones were used in a massive attack on energy infrastructure in the Poltava region, leading to extensive fires. It did not specify which other facilities were affected apart from the gas infrastructure. According to the Russian Interfax news agency, a strike hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplies fuel to Ukrainian forces.

This attack reflects a broader strategy, as Russia has consistently targeted Ukrainian oil depots and fuel storages since the war's onset. Despite repeated attacks, Ukraine now relies on imports for fuel, primarily from Europe. The energy ministry noted that Ukrainian facilities have been attacked 2,900 times since March 2025.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025