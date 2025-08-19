Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Hope Fades for Survivors in Kishtwar

In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, a devastating cloudburst has claimed 61 lives, with rescue operations ongoing. Officials emphasize the need for expert guidance to prevent future tragedies. Efforts by various agencies are in full swing to rescue those missing and reduce potential risks from similar disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Hope Fades for Survivors in Kishtwar
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed the grim reality that finding survivors following the Kishtwar disaster seems unlikely. He clarified that the tragedy resulted from a cloudburst rather than a glacial lake breach. The focus now is on recovering bodies to provide closure to affected families.

Abdullah underscored the urgent need for preventive measures by appointing a team of experts to assess other potentially vulnerable areas. He highlighted a similar past incident in Ramban and stressed implementing strategies to minimize damage and loss of life in future disasters.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo confirmed that 61 fatalities have been recorded, with 116 people rescued. Rescue efforts continue, involving CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, the Indian Army, and NHPC, supported by heavy machinery and coordinated teams. CISF DIG MK Yadav reported improvements in the situation, with ongoing search efforts to locate those still missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025