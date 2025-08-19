Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Hope Fades for Survivors in Kishtwar

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed the grim reality that finding survivors following the Kishtwar disaster seems unlikely. He clarified that the tragedy resulted from a cloudburst rather than a glacial lake breach. The focus now is on recovering bodies to provide closure to affected families.

Abdullah underscored the urgent need for preventive measures by appointing a team of experts to assess other potentially vulnerable areas. He highlighted a similar past incident in Ramban and stressed implementing strategies to minimize damage and loss of life in future disasters.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo confirmed that 61 fatalities have been recorded, with 116 people rescued. Rescue efforts continue, involving CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, the Indian Army, and NHPC, supported by heavy machinery and coordinated teams. CISF DIG MK Yadav reported improvements in the situation, with ongoing search efforts to locate those still missing.

