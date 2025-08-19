Left Menu

Sebi's New Position Limits for Equity Derivatives Set for Review

Sebi's Secondary Market Advisory Committee is poised to reevaluate position limits for brokers in the equity derivatives sector. The committee will also discuss governance enhancements for Market Infrastructure Institutions and potential reforms in mutual fund and investor protection fund management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:18 IST
Sebi's New Position Limits for Equity Derivatives Set for Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) is expected to convene on Tuesday to appraise position limits for brokers in the equity derivatives market. The move seeks to introduce fresh intraday limits for equity index derivatives, informed sources disclose.

Currently, the position limits for trading members in equity index futures stand at over Rs 7,500 crore, or 15% of the total market open interest. In February, Sebi proposed adjustments to these limits to enhance risk assessment in the derivatives sector, reflecting actual market risk more effectively.

Further deliberations will focus on strengthening the governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions, including stock exchanges and depositories. Discussions will cover executive roles within MIIs and could lead to a systematic withdrawal and transfer facility for mutual fund investors in demat form, as well as reforms in managing Investor Protection Funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025