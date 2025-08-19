Left Menu

IMF Pushes for Greater Autonomy of Pakistan's Central Bank

The IMF has proposed changes to increase the autonomy of Pakistan's central bank, including removing the finance secretary from the board and altering laws to reduce government oversight. These recommendations are part of efforts to ensure the independence of the State Bank of Pakistan as per the terms of the ongoing IMF loan package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:51 IST
IMF Pushes for Greater Autonomy of Pakistan's Central Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for significant changes to ensure the independence of Pakistan's central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). One of the major recommendations involves the removal of the finance secretary from the SBP's board, aiming to minimize governmental interference.

Additionally, the IMF has urged the amendment of legal frameworks that currently allow the federal government to order inspections of commercial banks. The lender insists these steps are crucial for maintaining SBP's autonomy as part of the governance reform tied to the $7 billion loan assistance provided to Pakistan.

This isn't the first time such recommendations have surfaced. A similar attempt to curtail the federal secretary's influence within the SBP board was made three years ago. Discussions between the Pakistan government and the IMF are ongoing, with further evaluations expected in an upcoming review mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025