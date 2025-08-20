Left Menu

CP Radhakrishnan Files VP Nomination with BJP's Heavyweights in Attendance

On Wednesday, NDA's VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of PM Modi and top Union Ministers. Radhakrishnan, a former MP and Governor, paid tribute to national icons before filing. He's praised for his legislative experience and grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.

NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan files nomination (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan formally submitted his nomination papers on Wednesday, witnessed by a high-profile BJP delegation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior Union Ministers such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The event marked a significant political moment within the party.

Before filing his candidacy, Radhakrishnan, accompanied by a group of supporters and proposers, honored India's revered leaders with floral tributes at the Parliament. These included statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, highlighting his respect for India's legacy of leadership.

Radhakrishnan, with a rich political background as a former Member of Parliament and Governor, has been recognized for his dedication by Prime Minister Modi. Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, the seasoned politician holds a degree in Business Administration and has a long-standing association with the BJP and its precursors since 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)

