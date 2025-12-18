Left Menu

Vijay's Fiery Battle: 'Pure vs. Evil' in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay fiercely criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, labeling it an 'evil force' and positioning his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as a 'pure force'. Amidst allegations of political drama and unmet promises, Vijay seeks to challenge established ideologies ahead of the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:24 IST
Actor-politician Vijay launched a fierce critique against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, derogatorily calling it an 'evil force'. This rhetoric echoes sentiments of former AIADMK leaders like M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Vijay's own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is presented as a 'pure force' ready to contest future elections.

The DMK retorted, branding itself a 'genuine force' and accusing Vijay as a 'killer force', citing the Karur rally stampede. In his public address, Vijay expressed disdain for his critics who accuse him of theatrical politics. He challenged the DMK on law and order issues and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Vijay also criticized the state's handling of agriculture and subsidies while echoing the ideological teachings of leaders like E V Ramasamy, MGR, and Annadurai. As Vijay rallies his supporters, he hints at aligning with other leaders, strengthening TVK's political stance against the DMK and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

