Vijay's Fiery Battle: 'Pure vs. Evil' in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay launched a fierce critique against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, derogatorily calling it an 'evil force'. This rhetoric echoes sentiments of former AIADMK leaders like M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Vijay's own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is presented as a 'pure force' ready to contest future elections.

The DMK retorted, branding itself a 'genuine force' and accusing Vijay as a 'killer force', citing the Karur rally stampede. In his public address, Vijay expressed disdain for his critics who accuse him of theatrical politics. He challenged the DMK on law and order issues and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Vijay also criticized the state's handling of agriculture and subsidies while echoing the ideological teachings of leaders like E V Ramasamy, MGR, and Annadurai. As Vijay rallies his supporters, he hints at aligning with other leaders, strengthening TVK's political stance against the DMK and BJP.

