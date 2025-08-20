Stable Bond Yields Signal Market Anticipation

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Wednesday as anticipation builds for euro zone inflation data and a global central bankers' symposium later in the week. Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered the euro zone benchmark, edged down by 2 basis points to 2.734%, after reaching a four-and-a-half-month high of 2.787% earlier this week.

As participants prepare for the annual Jackson Hole summit where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak, traders have kept a close eye on movements. Significant attention is also directed toward talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Of note, the euro zone's inflation data is set for release at 0900 GMT.

Additionally, the UK reported a rise in inflation to 3.8%, marking its highest rate since early 2024. While markets predict stability from the European Central Bank at its September meeting, in the U.S., there remains an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September 16-17 meet. Italy's 10-year bond yield has also reflected muted changes, slightly lowering to 3.568%.

