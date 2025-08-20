Left Menu

Mumbai Monorail Resumes Operations Post-Power Failure Rescue

Mumbai Monorail services resumed after a major breakdown left 582 passengers stranded due to a power failure. A coordinated rescue operation by the BMC, fire, and police departments ensured their safety, with all passengers rescued and minor medical attention provided to some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:16 IST
Mumbai Monorail Resumes Operations Post-Power Failure Rescue
Monorail services in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Mumbai's Monorail services resumed following a significant disruption caused by a train breakdown between the Bhakti Park and Chembur stations. The incident, attributed to a power supply failure due to overcrowding, trapped approximately 582 passengers on the stalled train.

In a swift and efficient response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alongside fire department personnel and police, masterminded a rescue operation that spanned over three-and-a-half hours. Firefighters utilized snorkel vehicles to evacuate stranded passengers, while BEST buses facilitated their transport to nearby railway stations.

Remarkably, all 582 passengers were safely rescued. While 23 individuals received on-site treatment for suffocation, two were administered treatment at Sion Hospital before being discharged. Officials, including Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Additional CP Mahesh Patil, confirmed the success of the rescue operation, emphasizing the absence of any casualties or injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025