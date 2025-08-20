Mumbai Monorail Resumes Operations Post-Power Failure Rescue

On Wednesday, Mumbai's Monorail services resumed following a significant disruption caused by a train breakdown between the Bhakti Park and Chembur stations. The incident, attributed to a power supply failure due to overcrowding, trapped approximately 582 passengers on the stalled train.

In a swift and efficient response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alongside fire department personnel and police, masterminded a rescue operation that spanned over three-and-a-half hours. Firefighters utilized snorkel vehicles to evacuate stranded passengers, while BEST buses facilitated their transport to nearby railway stations.

Remarkably, all 582 passengers were safely rescued. While 23 individuals received on-site treatment for suffocation, two were administered treatment at Sion Hospital before being discharged. Officials, including Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Additional CP Mahesh Patil, confirmed the success of the rescue operation, emphasizing the absence of any casualties or injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)