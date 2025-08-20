Godrej Agrovet Unveils Innovative 'Ashitaka' Herbicide for Maize
Godrej Agrovet Ltd has launched 'Ashitaka', a new herbicide specifically for the maize crop, developed in collaboration with ISK Japan. The product aims to address the significant challenge of weed management in maize farming, starting in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu before expanding nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Godrej Agrovet Ltd has introduced a groundbreaking herbicide named 'Ashitaka', developed alongside ISK Japan, tailored for maize crops.
Designed for effective control of grasses and broad-leaved weeds, which are common issues plaguing maize farmers in India, this product marks a significant advancement in agricultural technology.
Initially launched in the maize-rich regions of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the herbicide promises to enhance yield and profitability for farmers, with plans for nationwide availability in the coming months, according to the company's regulatory filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No proposal to enhance financial support under PM-KISAN: Agriculture minister
India-US "actively" discussing agriculture sector for bilateral trade agreement: MoS Ramnath Thakur
Tragic Recovery: Missing Agriculture Officer's Body Found in Meghalaya
Smart farming takes root: AI enhances efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability in agriculture
PM Modi, Brazilian President agree to boost cooperation in trade, tech, energy, defence, agriculture and health: PMO.