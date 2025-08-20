Godrej Agrovet Unveils Innovative 'Ashitaka' Herbicide for Maize

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has introduced a groundbreaking herbicide named 'Ashitaka', developed alongside ISK Japan, tailored for maize crops.

Designed for effective control of grasses and broad-leaved weeds, which are common issues plaguing maize farmers in India, this product marks a significant advancement in agricultural technology.

Initially launched in the maize-rich regions of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the herbicide promises to enhance yield and profitability for farmers, with plans for nationwide availability in the coming months, according to the company's regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)