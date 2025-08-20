Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Unveils Innovative 'Ashitaka' Herbicide for Maize

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has launched 'Ashitaka', a new herbicide specifically for the maize crop, developed in collaboration with ISK Japan. The product aims to address the significant challenge of weed management in maize farming, starting in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu before expanding nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Designed for effective control of grasses and broad-leaved weeds, which are common issues plaguing maize farmers in India, this product marks a significant advancement in agricultural technology.

Initially launched in the maize-rich regions of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the herbicide promises to enhance yield and profitability for farmers, with plans for nationwide availability in the coming months, according to the company's regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

