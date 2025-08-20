Left Menu

Kalmykian Delegation's Spiritual Pilgrimage to India's Mahabodhi Mahavihara

A Russian delegation from Kalmykia, including Head Khasikov Batu, visited Bihar's Mahabodhi Mahavihara, a revered UNESCO site. They participated in sacred rituals, highlighting Russo-Indian spiritual ties. Batu plans a Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia and cherishes the enlightening experience, emphasizing Buddha's teachings' global significance.

Russian delegation at Mahabodhi Mahavihara (Photo/BTMC). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An eight-member Russian delegation led by Khasikov Batu, Head of Kalmykia, visited the revered Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bihar, a cherished UNESCO World Heritage Site. The delegation, which included senior members like Kirishov Sergey, was warmly received with traditional Khada scarves by the Bodhagaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC).

During their visit to the inner shrine, the delegation was part of a spiritual ceremony where monks chanted mantras to invoke blessings. They also offered prayers at the sacred Bodhi Tree, symbolizing enlightenment. To conclude the visit, BTMC presented mementos to Batu and his team, fostering goodwill.

Batu expressed satisfaction with his inaugural visit, indicating plans to share the site's spiritual importance with the Russian populace. Acknowledging nearly two million Buddhists in Russia, he disclosed plans for a significant Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia, inviting a global congregation. Batu underscored the profound cultural and spiritual connections between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

