Sonia and Congress Leaders Commemorate Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi led tributes to her late husband, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. She was joined by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in honor of the former Prime Minister.

The commemoration saw prominent figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP KC Venugopal, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gathering to pay their respects. Deputy CM Shivakumar lauded Rajiv Gandhi's role in initiating India's IT revolution, expressing that, "Rajiv Gandhi believed in the youth and introduced the IT Revolution, bringing telephones to the masses."

In honor of this legacy, the Congress reaffirmed its dedication to Rajiv Gandhi's aspirations through a post on social media. The remembrance comes as an acknowledgement of his tenure as India's youngest Prime Minister and his enduring influence in modernizing India's technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)