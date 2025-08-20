Left Menu

South Africa's Steel Sector Faces Import Duty Proposal Amid Crisis

South Africa's steel industry is struggling with oversupply and high input costs, prompting a proposal for import duties. The International Trade Administration Commission suggests a 10% duty to protect local producers from Chinese imports, amid fears of job losses and industry collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:36 IST
South Africa's Steel Sector Faces Import Duty Proposal Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's steel industry is on the brink of collapse due to oversupply and escalating input costs. The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) has proposed a 10% import duty to defend domestic producers from a surge of cheap imports, primarily from China.

In a key report, ITAC recommended urgent government intervention under the World Trade Organisation rules, highlighting that imports constitute approximately 35% of local consumption. This could jeopardize major domestic firms like ArcelorMittal South Africa and endanger thousands of jobs.

ITAC's Chief Commissioner Ayabonga Cawe noted the potential for market dumping and diversion following tariffs imposed by the EU and the UK. The commission's recommendations will be open for public consultation, having received over 150 feedback submissions on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025